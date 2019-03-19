Leoni (LEO) PT Set at €30.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Leoni (ETR:LEO) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leoni presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €26.71 ($31.06).

Shares of LEO opened at €17.21 ($20.01) on Monday. Leoni has a twelve month low of €18.91 ($21.98) and a twelve month high of €58.24 ($67.72). The firm has a market capitalization of $579.55 million and a PE ratio of 4.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.36.

Leoni Company Profile

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

