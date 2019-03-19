LGI Homes Inc (LGIH) Receives $61.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.88.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LGIH. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, insider Michael Larry Snider sold 16,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $1,001,033.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,062,603.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in LGI Homes by 514.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in LGI Homes by 286.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $57.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.57. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $37.16 and a 1-year high of $81.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 15.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $425.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.46 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and townhomes, as well as move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

