LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,925 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in LHC Group by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $112.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.21 and a 1-year high of $114.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.91.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. LHC Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. LHC Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keith G. Myers sold 6,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $645,117.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,475 shares in the company, valued at $14,771,679.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith G. Myers sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total transaction of $7,851,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,944 shares of company stock valued at $26,570,216 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LHCG. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of LHC Group to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $93.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services and Facility-Based Services.

