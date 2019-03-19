Libbey Inc. (LBY) Holdings Lifted by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,853 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.73% of Libbey worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Libbey by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,238,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 475,022 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Libbey by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,648,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 254,084 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Libbey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,571,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Libbey by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 438,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 169,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Libbey by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 148,831 shares in the last quarter.

LBY stock opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. Libbey Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $11.54.

Libbey (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $211.64 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Libbey from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd.

Libbey Company Profile

Libbey Inc designs, produces, and sells tableware and other products in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers glass tableware products, including tumblers, stemware, mugs, bowls, vases, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, canisters, candleholders, and other items; storage ware; serve ware; bakeware; handmade glass tableware; and other components for original equipment manufacturers, such as blender jars and mixing bowls.

