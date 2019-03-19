Lido Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Provention Bio Inc (PRVB)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 26,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in Provention Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,859,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Provention Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,859,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Provention Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Provention Bio by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Provention Bio news, Director Anthony Digiandomenico acquired 17,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $33,158.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 43,095 shares of company stock valued at $80,719.

PRVB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

PRVB opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. Provention Bio Inc has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $8.00.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

