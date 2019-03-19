Lido Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 331.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,002,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,426,000 after purchasing an additional 19,208,768 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 78,931,921.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,154,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,676,000 after purchasing an additional 18,154,342 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,528,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,971,000 after purchasing an additional 24,334 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,960,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,835,000 after purchasing an additional 145,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,137,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,193,000 after purchasing an additional 58,501 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG stock opened at $155.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $124.85 and a 12-month high of $162.36.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/lido-advisors-llc-takes-position-in-vanguard-growth-etf-vug.html.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.