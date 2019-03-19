Limoneira (LMNR) Director Robert M. Sawyer Sells 1,250 Shares

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director Robert M. Sawyer sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $30,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

LMNR opened at $24.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $421.75 million, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $33.42.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $42.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.74 million. Limoneira had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 4.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on LMNR shares. BidaskClub raised Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 22nd. Stephens started coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Roth Capital set a $28.00 target price on Limoneira and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 11,996 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after buying an additional 54,730 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 431,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after buying an additional 218,514 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 530,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,375,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 369.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. 51.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

