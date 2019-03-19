Limoneira (LMNR) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LMNR. ValuEngine lowered Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Roth Capital set a $28.00 price target on Limoneira and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 22nd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Limoneira in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Get Limoneira alerts:

NASDAQ LMNR opened at $24.22 on Tuesday. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.70 million, a PE ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Limoneira had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $42.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.74 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Limoneira news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 1,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $39,227.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,146.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Sawyer sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $30,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Limoneira by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,208,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,564,000 after purchasing an additional 505,647 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 886,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,338,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 644,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,819,000 after acquiring an additional 49,127 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 644,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,819,000 after acquiring an additional 49,127 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after acquiring an additional 54,730 shares during the period. 51.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.