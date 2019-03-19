Livexlive Media (LIVX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Livexlive Media from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Livexlive Media in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.42.

Get Livexlive Media alerts:

NASDAQ:LIVX opened at $6.31 on Monday. Livexlive Media has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Livexlive Media had a negative return on equity of 134.46% and a negative net margin of 117.50%. The business had revenue of $8.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Livexlive Media will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 4,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $30,540.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Douglas D. Schaer bought 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,002.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 52,595 shares of company stock worth $241,451 in the last quarter. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Livexlive Media by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,363,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,111 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Livexlive Media by 33,972.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 448,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 447,419 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Livexlive Media by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,110,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,346,000 after acquiring an additional 90,233 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Livexlive Media by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 85,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Livexlive Media by 210.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 53,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Livexlive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Livexlive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livexlive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.