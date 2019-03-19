Logan Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Primerica, Inc. (PRI)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Primerica worth $6,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Primerica in the 3rd quarter worth $3,596,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,076,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Primerica by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Primerica by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 17.4% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

In other news, VP Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total value of $250,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,818,852.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.93, for a total value of $356,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,287 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,002.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,249 shares of company stock worth $1,620,280 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRI opened at $127.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.42. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.05 and a 52 week high of $129.19.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $487.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Primerica in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Logan Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Primerica, Inc. (PRI)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/logan-capital-management-inc-grows-stake-in-primerica-inc-pri.html.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.