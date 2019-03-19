Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $4.85 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (URI)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,338 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 9,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on URI. Standpoint Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.09.

United Rentals stock opened at $122.99 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.28 and a 52-week high of $190.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.08. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 41.91%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Kneeland sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $3,981,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,842,917.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 7,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total transaction of $922,721.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,347 shares of company stock valued at $8,276,837 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

