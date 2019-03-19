Lonestar Resources US Inc (LONE) Director Daniel R. Lockwood Purchases 11,650 Shares

Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) Director Daniel R. Lockwood purchased 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $49,745.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of LONE opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. Lonestar Resources US Inc has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.94 million, a PE ratio of -61.43 and a beta of 2.28.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. Lonestar Resources US had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $57.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.36 million. On average, research analysts predict that Lonestar Resources US Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LONE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Lonestar Resources US in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Lonestar Resources US in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Lonestar Resources US from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lonestar Resources US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LONE. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Lonestar Resources US by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,430,251 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,522 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Lonestar Resources US in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,399,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lonestar Resources US by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,283 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 250,998 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Lonestar Resources US in the 4th quarter worth about $632,000. Finally, Requisite Energy Fund I LP acquired a new position in Lonestar Resources US in the 4th quarter worth about $514,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties in Texas counties. Lonestar Resources US Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

