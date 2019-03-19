Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires Shares of 132,500 West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 132,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $12,989,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,067,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $872,652,000 after purchasing an additional 139,098 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,939,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $680,279,000 after acquiring an additional 298,898 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,837,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $597,316,000 after acquiring an additional 126,760 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9,703.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,836,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,108,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,683,000 after acquiring an additional 72,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $105.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.15. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.74 and a fifty-two week high of $125.09. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $422.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 21.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires Shares of 132,500 West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/lord-abbett-co-llc-acquires-shares-of-132500-west-pharmaceutical-services-inc-wst.html.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.