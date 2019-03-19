Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Grows Holdings in Owens-Illinois Inc (OI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 694,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,662 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.44% of Owens-Illinois worth $11,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Owens-Illinois in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 77.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 176.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 61,618 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 19.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 523,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 85,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois in the third quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens-Illinois alerts:

OI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.72 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered shares of Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Owens-Illinois from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Owens-Illinois currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.39.

OI stock opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. Owens-Illinois Inc has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $22.79. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Owens-Illinois had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Owens-Illinois Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Moyano Giancarlo Currarino sold 57,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $1,132,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,837.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy M. Connors sold 44,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $874,178.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,452.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Grows Holdings in Owens-Illinois Inc (OI)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/lord-abbett-co-llc-grows-holdings-in-owens-illinois-inc-oi.html.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens-Illinois Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens-Illinois and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.