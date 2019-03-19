Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,515 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $13,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,775,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,114,000 after purchasing an additional 47,644 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,696,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,335,000 after purchasing an additional 113,986 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,696,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,335,000 after purchasing an additional 113,986 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 61.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,317,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,649,000 after purchasing an additional 502,892 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 986,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,631,000 after purchasing an additional 36,408 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $81.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.70 and a fifty-two week high of $97.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 64.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $341,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,581.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John W. Swygert sold 3,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.98, for a total value of $251,857.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,246.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 206,472 shares of company stock worth $16,607,508. Company insiders own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $82.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (down from $98.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.73.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/lord-abbett-co-llc-reduces-position-in-ollies-bargain-outlet-holdings-inc-olli.html.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.