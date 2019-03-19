Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Stake Boosted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,371,184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30,046 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $126,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,222,741 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $205,292,000 after acquiring an additional 112,848 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 627,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,897,000 after acquiring an additional 37,136 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 155,059 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after purchasing an additional 57,841 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $101.88 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $81.16 and a one year high of $117.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 80.91% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. ValuEngine lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Loop Capital set a $125.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.13.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

