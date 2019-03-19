LPL Financial LLC Boosts Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (MUJ)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUJ opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $13.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

In other BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn news, insider Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. sold 3,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $44,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $61,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,049 shares of company stock worth $174,513. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

