LPL Financial LLC Has $886,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTM. Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,554,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $836,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 24,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF stock opened at $105.39 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $113.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.4496 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

