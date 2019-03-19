LPL Financial LLC Has $900,000 Position in WPX Energy Inc (WPX)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WPX Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in WPX Energy by 309.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in WPX Energy during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in WPX Energy by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in WPX Energy by 321.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

WPX opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. WPX Energy Inc has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 141.22 and a beta of 2.30.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). WPX Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. WPX Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WPX. Cowen began coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Stephens began coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $18.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $25.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. WPX Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.93.

WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/lpl-financial-llc-has-900000-position-in-wpx-energy-inc-wpx.html.

WPX Energy Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.