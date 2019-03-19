LSP Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in WPX Energy Inc (WPX)

LSP Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,381,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,027,000. WPX Energy accounts for about 7.2% of LSP Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,616,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of WPX Energy by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 29,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of WPX Energy by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,270,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,419,000 after buying an additional 480,413 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WPX Energy by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 7,470,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,789,000 after buying an additional 1,493,346 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

Shares of WPX stock opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.22 and a beta of 2.30. WPX Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $20.80.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.84 million. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on WPX shares. Raymond James set a $21.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy wpx” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Barclays set a $18.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. B. Riley set a $13.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 30th. Finally, Williams Capital started coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WPX Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.93.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/lsp-investment-advisors-llc-takes-position-in-wpx-energy-inc-wpx.html.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.