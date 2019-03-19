Mackay Shields LLC Buys 8,713 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 70.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,713 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,848 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $663,376.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,392.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,791 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $734,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,786,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,754 shares of company stock worth $55,439,356. Company insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Guggenheim upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $461.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Leerink Swann set a $483.00 target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $440.00 target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $413.76.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $407.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $281.89 and a 12-month high of $442.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

