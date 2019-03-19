Mackay Shields LLC Has $6.90 Million Holdings in Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,345 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $6,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BURL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. MKM Partners set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $194.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.50.

In other Burlington Stores news, insider Jennifer Vecchio sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $128,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 4,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total transaction of $713,899.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,970,413.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,246 shares of company stock valued at $14,082,422. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $145.45 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores Inc has a 12 month low of $124.38 and a 12 month high of $180.27. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.06. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 289.91%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/mackay-shields-llc-has-6-90-million-holdings-in-burlington-stores-inc-burl.html.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.