Mackay Shields LLC Has $7.26 Million Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 1,859.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 428,141 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.12% of Medical Properties Trust worth $7,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 68.9% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,201,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,907,000 after buying an additional 490,040 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 423,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 157,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $18.60.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $180.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.68 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 129.59%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 72.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MPW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Medical Properties Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.50 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their target price on Medical Properties Trust to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

In other news, VP James Kevin Hanna sold 18,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $330,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,961.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

