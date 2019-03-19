Madison Square Garden (MSG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has $333.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Madison Square have outperformed the industry in the past year. The last reported quarter marked Madison Square’s second straight quarter of earnings and revenue beat. Results benefited from robust performance of both the Entertainment and Sports segments. Apart from its strong brand presence, the company’s entertainment business continues to grow on innovative venues and overall positive scenario in the concert market, which is commendable. Also, Madison Square is consistently benefiting from its ongoing efforts to reinstate growth through multi-night and multi-marketing agents. Moreover, continual partnerships to expand its footprint bode well. Estimates have also been revised upward over the past two months. However, intense competition in the sports business remains a concern.”

MSG has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Madison Square Garden from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Madison Square Garden from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their price target on Madison Square Garden from $372.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $347.00.

Shares of NYSE:MSG opened at $294.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Madison Square Garden has a 12 month low of $236.78 and a 12 month high of $330.00.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $632.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.52 million. Madison Square Garden had a return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Ffcm LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 229.9% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

