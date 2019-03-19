Maecenas (ART) Trading Up 12% Over Last 7 Days

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One Maecenas token can currently be purchased for about $0.0234 or 0.00000577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last week, Maecenas has traded up 12% against the US dollar. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $918,832.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00391925 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025061 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.69 or 0.01644305 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00227487 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Maecenas Token Profile

Maecenas’ launch date was September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,287,162 tokens. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas. Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co.

Buying and Selling Maecenas

Maecenas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

