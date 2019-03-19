Maestrano Group PLC (MNO) Insider Purchases £15,000 in Stock

Maestrano Group PLC (LON:MNO) insider Ian Buddery purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,600.16).

Shares of MNO stock opened at GBX 3.79 ($0.05) on Tuesday. Maestrano Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 15.45 ($0.20). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and a PE ratio of -0.81.

Maestrano Group Company Profile

Maestrano Group plc provides data integration and analytic services in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, and Africa. It develops and deploys a patented cloud based platform as a service that addresses the needs of small to medium businesses (SMBs) and large enterprises to access real time, automated management data on an integrated platform.

