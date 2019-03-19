Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial restated their overweight rating on shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TUSK. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Mammoth Energy Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Mammoth Energy Services from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.56.

NASDAQ TUSK opened at $18.27 on Friday. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $42.30. The company has a market capitalization of $802.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The energy company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.78. Mammoth Energy Services had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 40.42%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mammoth Energy Services will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 13,907 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at $1,079,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,045 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after buying an additional 109,883 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 356.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 35,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 21,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Pressure Pumping Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability.

