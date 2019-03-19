Marcus Corp (MCS) Director Sells $1,891,028.00 in Stock

Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 46,600 shares of Marcus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $1,891,028.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,955 shares in the company, valued at $8,438,813.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Marcus stock opened at $40.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Marcus Corp has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $45.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.71.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Marcus had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $175.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Marcus Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Marcus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Marcus’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCS. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Marcus to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. B. Riley set a $41.00 target price on shares of Marcus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Marcus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Marcus by 97,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Marcus by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Marcus in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Marcus in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marcus by 430.8% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts. As of December 28, 2017, the company operated approximately 69 movie theatres with 895 screens in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Ohio; owned or managed approximately 4,841 hotel and resort rooms; and 19 hotels, resorts, and other properties for third parties in nine states.

