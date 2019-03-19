Markel Co. (MKL) Receives $1,300.00 Average PT from Analysts

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,300.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on MKL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Markel from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th.

NYSE MKL traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $998.71. 657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,613. Markel has a 1-year low of $950.16 and a 1-year high of $1,228.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($1.04). Markel had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Markel will post 39.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Markel news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.76, for a total transaction of $106,276.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,321,813. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alan I. Kirshner sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,020.82, for a total value of $204,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,350 shares of company stock worth $1,380,592. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,736,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 421.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,548,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

