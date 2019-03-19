Marriott International (MAR) Shares Gap Up to $122.32

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $119.65, but opened at $122.32. Marriott International shares last traded at $124.96, with a volume of 2436745 shares trading hands.

MAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $144.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. BidaskClub cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $116.00 price target on Marriott International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Marriott International had a return on equity of 80.36% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 11,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $1,414,609.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,207.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 16,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $2,015,020.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,193.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,432,989 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAR. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 532.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

