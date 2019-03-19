Marshall Wace North America L.P. Decreases Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,398,973 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Aviance Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $160.47 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.02 and a fifty-two week high of $218.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The social networking company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. Facebook had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FB. Wedbush set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Facebook to $163.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Facebook to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.06.

In other Facebook news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 15,900 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $2,386,113.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,972,177.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,442 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.02, for a total transaction of $233,632.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,209.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 391,461 shares of company stock worth $60,325,530 in the last 90 days. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

