Marshalls (MSLH) Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Marshalls (LON:MSLH) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 580 ($7.58). Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MSLH. Peel Hunt increased their price target on Marshalls from GBX 515 ($6.73) to GBX 530 ($6.93) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Marshalls from GBX 495 ($6.47) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Marshalls has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 531.20 ($6.94).

Shares of LON MSLH opened at GBX 591.56 ($7.73) on Tuesday. Marshalls has a 52-week low of GBX 395.60 ($5.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 559.15 ($7.31). The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.64.

In other Marshalls news, insider Jack Clarke sold 9,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.84), for a total transaction of £55,020 ($71,893.38). Insiders purchased a total of 89 shares of company stock valued at $44,853 over the last three months.

About Marshalls

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Other segments. The company offers interior, garden, driveway, and seating and landscape products, including paving, block paving, kerbs, water management, natural stone cladding, street furniture, lighting, protective street furniture, and walling and mortars products, as well as paths, edgings, and drainage and decorative aggregates.

