Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) Receives Outperform Rating from Cowen

Cowen reissued their outperform rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) in a report issued on Monday morning. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $21.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $20.00 to $17.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marvell Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Marvell Technology Group to $30.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, Macquarie raised Marvell Technology Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $19.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Marvell Technology Group has a twelve month low of $14.34 and a twelve month high of $23.38. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $744.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CFO Jean X. Hu acquired 15,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $220,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,299.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Syed Ali sold 442,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $7,575,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,950,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,851,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 102,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 92,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 15,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

