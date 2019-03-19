Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $697,000 Holdings in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.5% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 10,381.0% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 5,399,078 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347,565 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 529.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 812,831 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $95,051,000 after acquiring an additional 683,682 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 103,729,219 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,130,095,000 after acquiring an additional 553,232 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,729,219 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,130,095,000 after acquiring an additional 553,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 6,781,333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $793,009,000 after acquiring an additional 433,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.35, for a total value of $228,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,218.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,153 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $124,178.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,390 shares in the company, valued at $11,458,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,148 shares of company stock worth $1,336,704 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Imperial Capital raised Walt Disney from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Walt Disney from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.84.

NYSE:DIS opened at $113.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $171.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $97.68 and a 52-week high of $120.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

