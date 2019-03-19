Matchpool Hits Market Cap of $1.50 Million (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Matchpool has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and $148,449.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matchpool token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000496 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, Gatecoin and Upbit. During the last week, Matchpool has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00388168 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025136 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.62 or 0.01651598 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00228816 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004843 BTC.

About Matchpool

Matchpool’s launch date was January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. Matchpool’s official website is matchpool.co. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com.

Matchpool Token Trading

Matchpool can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Gatecoin, Liqui, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

