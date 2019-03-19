Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (MTNB) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) by 100.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,978 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Matinas BioPharma were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTNB. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 325.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 103,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 173,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,775,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,223,828 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Monday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.75 target price for the company.

Shares of MTNB stock opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $1.50.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

