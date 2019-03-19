Mattel Inc (MAT) Holdings Raised by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,568 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Mattel by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,743,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,675,000 after purchasing an additional 456,029 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mattel by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,050,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,991,000 after purchasing an additional 568,489 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Mattel by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 36,050,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,991,000 after purchasing an additional 568,489 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mattel by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,506,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,761,000 after purchasing an additional 460,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Mattel by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,050,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,861,000 after buying an additional 2,936,278 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Roger Lynch purchased 8,000 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph J. Euteneuer purchased 20,000 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,472.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 129,425 shares of company stock worth $1,807,179 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MAT. ValuEngine upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. B. Riley set a $11.00 price target on Mattel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Mattel from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Mattel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.46.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.48. Mattel Inc has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 43.47% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mattel Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, International, and American Girl. It offers Mattel Girls & Boys branded products, including Barbie dolls and accessories, Monster High, DC Super Hero Girls, Enchantimals, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels and Matchbox vehicles and play sets, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Toy Story, and games and puzzles.

