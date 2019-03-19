MBT Financial Corp. (MBTF) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,663 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in MBT Financial were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in MBT Financial by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 72,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 11,305 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MBT Financial by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,714,000 after buying an additional 81,072 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MBT Financial by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 64,397 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in MBT Financial by 316.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 6,957 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in MBT Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 804,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,093,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. 51.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MBT Financial alerts:

MBTF stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $250.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.42. MBT Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49.

MBT Financial (NASDAQ:MBTF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. MBT Financial had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 28.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.77 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MBTF shares. ValuEngine upgraded MBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut MBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded MBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/mbt-financial-corp-mbtf-shares-sold-by-comerica-bank.html.

MBT Financial Profile

MBT Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for the Monroe Bank & Trust that provides retail and commercial banking, and trust services to small and middle-market businesses and middle-income individuals. It offers checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRAs; and commercial loans, personal loans, real estate mortgage loans, and installment loans.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF).

Receive News & Ratings for MBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.