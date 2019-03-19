MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC) Position Decreased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,348 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $29,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 38,047.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,051,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MKC. Zacks Investment Research lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Monday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Consumer Edge upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $108.00 price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.63.

MKC stock opened at $140.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12-month low of $99.53 and a 12-month high of $156.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.24.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

