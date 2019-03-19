Medical Transcription Billing (MTBC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 20th. Analysts expect Medical Transcription Billing to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.

Shares of MTBC opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.31 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.70. Medical Transcription Billing has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $5.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medical Transcription Billing stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.32% of Medical Transcription Billing worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTBC. Dougherty & Co began coverage on Medical Transcription Billing in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 target price on Medical Transcription Billing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.38.

About Medical Transcription Billing

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

