Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Hits Market Cap of $797,535.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0339 or 0.00000835 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $797,535.00 and $88,973.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.65 or 0.02280815 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00010488 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000502 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 127.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00010003 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00005890 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000360 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00001227 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 23,875,454 coins and its circulating supply is 23,508,202 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai.

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

