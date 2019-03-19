Menta Capital LLC Has $325,000 Holdings in Zix Co. (ZIXI)

Menta Capital LLC lowered its position in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,681 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 102,200 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of ZIX worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ZIX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,130,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,668,000 after purchasing an additional 38,648 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ZIX by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,735,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,731,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ZIX by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,954,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,399,000 after purchasing an additional 33,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of ZIX by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,954,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,399,000 after purchasing an additional 33,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ZIX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,417,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,851,000 after purchasing an additional 26,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZIXI. ValuEngine raised shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIXI opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. Zix Co. has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $9.07. The stock has a market cap of $376.46 million, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, threat protection, archiving, bring-your-own-device security, and data loss prevention solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies.

