Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB) Director David M. Kelly Sells 684 Shares

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director David M. Kelly sold 684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $157,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $230.50. 35,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $912.58 million, a PE ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 0.38. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.51 and a twelve month high of $241.83.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.80 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 9.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.36%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 126.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,939 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 11.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,542,000 after acquiring an additional 18,611 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 13,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

