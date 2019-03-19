Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.
Methode Electronics has increased its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years. Methode Electronics has a payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Methode Electronics to earn $3.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.
NYSE:MEI opened at $30.18 on Tuesday. Methode Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $20.99 and a fifty-two week high of $45.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.53.
Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.23. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Methode Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.
MEI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Craig Hallum upgraded Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Methode Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Methode Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.
In other Methode Electronics news, CFO Ronald L.G. Tsoumas bought 5,735 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.98 per share, for a total transaction of $143,260.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,694.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Hornung bought 8,200 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.16 per share, for a total transaction of $181,712.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,948. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 19,670 shares of company stock worth $468,233. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
About Methode Electronics
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
