Michael Burkland Sells 18,700 Shares of Five9 Inc (FIVN) Stock

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Director Michael Burkland sold 18,700 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $1,012,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,109.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Burkland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Michael Burkland sold 20,400 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $1,106,088.00.

FIVN stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $55.08. 457,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,582. Five9 Inc has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $57.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 367.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $72.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.53 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five9 Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Five9 by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Five9 by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 68,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

