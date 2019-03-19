Michaels Companies Inc (MIK) Shares Sold by Meghalaya Partners L.P.

Meghalaya Partners L.P. cut its holdings in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 110,603 shares during the period. Michaels Companies makes up approximately 3.3% of Meghalaya Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Meghalaya Partners L.P.’s holdings in Michaels Companies were worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MIK. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 1,135.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,503,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,497 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 1,612,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,163,000 after buying an additional 862,045 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,778,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,077,000 after buying an additional 537,170 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 1,108.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 525,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 482,395 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,434,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,960,000 after buying an additional 448,448 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital set a $14.00 target price on Michaels Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Michaels Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “market weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Michaels Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.27.

MIK stock opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.14. Michaels Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $22.15.

Michaels Companies Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

