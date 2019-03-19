Michaels Companies (MIK) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.34-2.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.19-5.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.26 billion.Michaels Companies also updated its Q1 2019 guidance to $0.28-0.33 EPS.
NASDAQ MIK opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. Michaels Companies has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $22.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.14.
MIK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Michaels Companies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Loop Capital set a $18.00 target price on Michaels Companies and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Michaels Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Michaels Companies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.27.
About Michaels Companies
The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.
