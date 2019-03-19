MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,650 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the third quarter worth about $232,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,023,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 22,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $147.83 on Tuesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $115.50 and a 52 week high of $151.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.96 and a beta of 0.55.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.85). MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $131.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.42 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSTR. BidaskClub raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Monday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

WARNING: “MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/microstrategy-incorporated-mstr-shares-bought-by-citigroup-inc.html.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

Recommended Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.