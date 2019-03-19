Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) PT Raised to $112.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its target price upped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MAA. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Raymond James upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.06.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of MAA stock opened at $106.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.49. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $86.61 and a fifty-two week high of $108.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $398.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, insider H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.84, for a total value of $25,634.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,950,110.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $29,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,772,057.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,942 shares of company stock worth $404,628 over the last 90 days. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $353,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 28.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32.4% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 457,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,787,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store Communities, and Non-Same Store and Other segments. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned and have been stabilized for at least a full twelve months as of the first day of the calendar year.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.