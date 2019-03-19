Midstates Petroleum (MPO) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Midstates Petroleum (NYSE:MPO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

NYSE MPO opened at $10.18 on Friday. Midstates Petroleum has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.58.

Midstates Petroleum (NYSE:MPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The energy producer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.77. Midstates Petroleum had a negative net margin of 55.81% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $69.64 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 1,706,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $17,069,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Midstates Petroleum by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,207 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 148,225 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Midstates Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Midstates Petroleum by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 619,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 104,712 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Midstates Petroleum by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 104,999 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 52,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Midstates Petroleum by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,059 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 15,513 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Midstates Petroleum Company Profile

Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. The company's operations are primarily focused on exploration and production activities in the Mississippian Lime and Anadarko Basin. As of December 31, 2017, its Mississippian Lime assets consisted of approximately 117,451 net acres in the Mississippian Lime trend in Woods and Alfalfa counties of Oklahoma; and Anadarko Basin assets consisted of approximately 76,409 net acres in Texas and 16,198 net acres in Western Oklahoma.

